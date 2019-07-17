Plus One spot admission camps today

Camps for spot admission to Plus One for Scheduled Tribe students, organised by the Wayanad district administration, will be held at various centres in the district at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The camps will be held at SKMJ HSS, Kalpetta; Sarvajana HSS, Sultan Bathery and GVHSS, Mananthavadi.

The students who come for admission should report along with their parent or guardian and they should produce the SSLC certificate for obtaining services, Wayanad Sub Collector N.S.K. Umesh said in a release here.