Plus One single-window admission prospectus published

May 29, 2023

Thiruvananthapuram

Applications for Plus One higher secondary single-window admission will be received online from June 2 to 9.

Trial allotment will be held on June 13 and first allotment on June 19. The main allotment will conclude on July 1, and Plus One classes will get under way on July 5.

The prospectus for admission procedures was issued by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education on Monday. Applications can be submitted using the computer lab facilities and help of teachers in the school from which a student appeared for the SSLC examinations or nearby government and aided higher secondary schools. Help desks will function in schools till the admission process is completed.

Applications can be submitted by visiting the website admission.dge.kerala.gov.in and using the candidate login. Students can also submit applications on their own through ‘Apply Online’ on the candidate login link.

Management quota seats in aided higher secondary schools will be filled by the managements concerned. Twenty % seats in every aided higher secondary school are available under management quota.

Community quota seats in backward and minority aided higher secondary schools should be filled from applicants in the community concerned on merit basis. A community quota rank-list should also be prepared. If there are not enough community quota applicants, then vacant seats will be converted into general merit seats for allotment.

After the three-stage main allotment, vacant seats that remain will be filled through supplementary allotment that will be held from July 10 to August 4.

Those seeking management, community, and unaided quota seats should fill up forms from the school concerned. Students from other boards should present migration certificates. CBSE students will be considered for vacant seats arising after the main allotment.

