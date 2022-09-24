Plus One second supplementary allotment results tomorrow

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
September 24, 2022 21:35 IST

The Plus One higher secondary second supplementary allotment results will be published at 9 a.m. on Monday.

There were 22,928 vacancies available for admission. As many as 16,067 applications were received for the second supplementary allotment by 5 p.m. on September 23. Of these 15,571 applications were considered for allotment; these were applications by candidates who had applied for previous allotments but were not considered or those who were unable to apply till now.

As many as 496 applications that did not mention options or were ineligible for other reasons were not considered. Admissions as per the second allotment will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday and continue till 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Allotment results can be checked by visiting the admission gateway www. admission.dge.kerala.gov.in, clicking on ‘Click for Higher Secondary Admission’ and through the candidate login, visit ‘Supplementary Allot Results.’

School-level vacancies that remain after the second supplementary allotment will be published for district/inter-district school/ combination transfer allotment at 1 p.m. on September 28. Students who have gained admission under merit quota and sports quota under the single-window system can apply for the transfer.

