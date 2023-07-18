ADVERTISEMENT

Plus One second supplementary allotment application submission from today

July 18, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Students who are yet to receive allotment in the Plus One higher secondary main phase allotment and the first supplementary allotment despite applying and those yet to apply for admission can apply online for the second supplementary allotment from 10 a.m. on Wednesday to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Vacancies and other details for the second supplementary allotment will be published at 9 a.m. on Wednesday on the admission website https://hscap.kerala.gov.in

Students who have already taken Plus One admission under some quota, those who received allotment in the main phase but did not take admission (non-joining students), those who cancelled merit quota admission, those who took admission under some quota but then took transfer certificate (TC) cannot apply again during this stage.

Students who had received allotment but were denied admission owing to submission of wrong details in the application form can correct the errors and renew the application.

Students can get help to apply for the second supplementary allotment from the school help desks.

Students yet to get main or supplementary allotment in Plus One vocational higher secondary admission despite submitting applications or unable to submit applications till now can apply for the second supplementary allotment from Wednesday to Thursday (till 5 p.m.).

