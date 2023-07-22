ADVERTISEMENT

Plus One second supplementary admission begins on Monday

July 22, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As many as 25,410 students applied for 19,247 vacant seats available in this phase of allotment

The Hindu Bureau

Plus One higher secondary second supplementary allotment results will be published so as to enable admissions to begin at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Admissions will continue till 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

As many as 25,410 students had applied for 19,247 vacant seats available in this phase of allotment. Of these, 24,218 applications were considered for allotment. As many as 489 applications of students who had taken admission under other quota and 703 other applications ineligible for reasons including absence of options were not considered.

Allotment details can be looked up by visiting the admission gateway www.admission.dge.kerala.gov.in and clicking on the link ‘Click for Higher Secondary Admission’ to enter the higher secondary admission website’s Candidate Login-SWS’s ‘Supplementary Allot Results’ link.

Details about upcoming allotments will be published on the website on July 27.

The Plus One VHSE second supplementary allotment will also be published on www.admission.dge.kerala.gov.in website’s Higher Secondary (Vocational) Admission page to facilitate admissions from Monday morning. Admissions will continue till 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

