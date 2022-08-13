Plus One second allotment results on Monday

The third allotment list in the main phase will be out on August 22

The second allotment in the main phase of Plus One higher secondary admission will be published on August 15.

Admission can be taken from 10 a.m. on August 16. It will go on till 5 p.m. on August 17. Admission will be held for nearly 84,000 seats. Malappuram has the maximum—14,919, followed by Kannur with 9,105, Kozhikode with 8,761, and Palakkad with 7,430 seats.

To check the allotment details, visit the admission website www.hscap.kerala.gov.in and using Candidate Login-SWS go to ‘Second allot results’.

Those who secure admission should visit the school mentioned in the allotment letter obtained from ‘Second allot results’ with the originals of their certificates.

Candidates who get allotment in the first option in merit quota should remit the fee and take permanent admission. Those who get lower options can take permanent or temporary admission.

Students who have received allotment but do not take admission will not be considered in the supplementary allotments.

Students can check the category-wise last rank details of each school they have applied to.

Along with the second allotment, admissions as per the sports quota second allotment and community quota admission too will be held.

Those who have yet to apply can submit fresh applications for supplementary allotment after the third and last allotment in the main phase concludes.

