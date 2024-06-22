Plus One seats: protests intensify across State

Agitations against the “shortage” of Plus One seats intensified on Saturday with student organisations affiliated to the Opposition staging protests in Kozhikode and Malappuram and in the State capital on Saturday.

Activists of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) and the Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF) waved black flag at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at West Hill in Kozhikode in protest against the State government’s alleged apathy in resolving the shortage of Plus One seats in the Malabar region.

The Chief Minister was on his way from the Government Guest House to open the NGO Union’s State conference. KSU district president V.T. Sooraj and four other functionaries were taken into custody in connection with the incident. The police also nabbed 12 other activists who were present at the spot.

To DGE’s office

In the State capital, MSF activists took out a protest to the office of the Director of General Education (DGE) at Jagathy.

The activists who reached the directorate around 11 a.m. were not able to meet the DGE. They hurled a name board of DGE and locked the main door leading to the reception. The police forcibly evicted the protesters, and broke open the lock.

The MSF, in a statement, said its State president P.K. Navas and general secretary C.K. Najaf were arrested by the police.

The MSF alleged that the General Education department was furnishing incorrect statistics and announced that the protests would be intensified.

However, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty claimed that the protests began even before the first allotment was published, and these were politically motivated. Two more allotments remained, and more students would get admission, he said.

A statement from the Minister’s office claimed that there was a shortage of only 2,954 seats in Malappuram.

Without taking into account unaided seats, 11,083 seats, including those in merit, sports, community and management quota, were vacant. Of the 74,480 applicants from within the district, 49,906 seats have been filled, including in unaided schools. As many as 10,897 students who got allotment had not taken admission, the statement said.

‘73,650 seats vacant’

As many as 73,650 seats (except in unaided) were vacant across the State, while only 26,995 were yet to get admission, the statement said.

However, the statistics furnished by the Minister’s office for Malappuram do not take into account the 7,606 applicants from other districts who often live in Palakkad or Kozhikode, close to the border with Malappuram and take admission to nearby schools in Malappuram.

Moreover, students who have got allotment but have not taken admission would most likely have taken admission to community or management quotas.

