Plus One seats: Govt. panel not for regular stream studies for all who pass SSLC

Enough seats available in State for those clearing SSLC – taking into account seats in higher secondary, vocational higher secondary, ITIs, and polytechnics, opines committee

Published - July 20, 2024 09:13 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Even as Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty keeps promising that all students who clear the SSLC examinations will get Plus One higher secondary admission in a bid to cool tempers over seat shortage in Malappuram, the V. Karthikeyan Nair committee set up by the government to study Plus One batch reorganisation has come out against the argument that all the students should be able to study in higher secondary regular batches.

The committee that has recommended sanctioning of 222 additional temporary batches to address the Plus One seat shortage also opines at the same time that taking into account the seats in higher secondary, vocational higher secondary, ITIs, and polytechnics, there are enough seats available in the State for those clearing the SSLC examinations and those appearing for Class X examinations in other boards.

It is necessary to retain the avenue of continuing education through SCOLE-Kerala (State Council for Open and Lifelong Education-Kerala) as at least a certain percentage of students want to continue their higher education outside the regular stream, the committee observes.

Many academically bright students complete their education through SCOLE-Kerala, especially those in areas such as the arts. Moreover, the number of students who pass the SSLC examinations every year also keeps fluctuating. If minimum admission is not ensured in SCOLE-Kerala and its activities are affected, the quality of education in the State will suffer, it says.

If SCOLE-Kerala were not retained, the flow to students to National Open School would increase, says the panel.

Failure to encourage students to choose courses according to their interests has affected the future of some at least, it says.

