Plus One seats for all students: Minister

Plus One admission would be online as always, Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath has said.

The admission schedule would be drawn up factoring in students from other streams who wanted to pursue Plus One in State schools, he said.

On increasing Plus One seats, the Minister said the number of students who had become eligible for higher studies this year (4,17,101) was 9,142 less than that last year. The State had 4,23,975 Plus One seats. The number of students from CBSE and other streams would also have to be taken into account. As per preliminary analysis, all students who had qualified would get Plus One admission.

The State had registered a record pass percentage this year but no moderation was awarded to students, the Minister said.

Online classes

With conventional classroom learning unlikely in the current circumstances, Plus One online classes too would be held online once the admission process was over, provided schools did not reopen, he said.

The focus was on engaging students academically till then. Students going to pursue Plus One should view the online classes being telecast on Victers channel so that their foundations become stronger, Mr. Ravindranath said.

Asked about the increase in number of students in State schools this year, the Minister said admissions were being made online, and the number appeared to be more than that last year.

Textbook distribution

Textbook distribution, he said, had been completed in Malappuram, Wayanad, and Thiruvananthapuram, and was under way in other districts. Closure of the Kerala Books and Publications Society during the lockdown and transportation issues had delayed the process, but textbooks would be available in schools soon.

The State had created a history by conducting the SSLC examinations amid health concerns by following strict safety protocols and mobilising public support, he said.

The Minister who announced the SSLC results on Tuesday also praised government departments and officials for their support.