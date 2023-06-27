Plus One seat shortage continues to haunt students from north Kerala

June 27, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

Students from north Kerala districts are finding it difficult to get admissions to Plus One courses of their choice even after the culmination of the second allotment in higher secondary schools. The list includes those who have got ‘A’ Plus in all subjects in Class 10 exams.

According to functionaries of the Malabar Education movement, there are thousands of such students in various Assembly constituencies in the region. The situation is severe in Malappuram district. In Thirurangadi Assembly constituency, though 6,814 students cleared the SSLC exams this year, only 2,400 Plus One seats are available. The shortage can be gauged by comparing the number of seats in aided and government schools with those who have become eligible for higher studies. Many constituencies in the 73 Assembly seats in Malabar faced a similar situation, the movement functionaries said in a press release on Tuesday.

They also claimed that those who have been left out are being asked to apply all over again, which is an unscientific move. K. Abdul Nassar, one of the functionaries, pointed out that the plan to start classes on July 5 was inappropriate too as the admissions process was yet to be completed. He said that the government should take steps to sanction new batches after assessing the shortage in various Assembly constituencies. The Malabar Education Movement also demanded that the government make the report of the V. Karthikeyan Nair Committee on reorganisation of Plus Two batches public.