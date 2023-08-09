ADVERTISEMENT

Plus One: School/combination transfer application from Thursday

August 09, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The vacancies remaining after the Plus One third supplementary admission will be published for district/inter-district school/combination transfer allotment at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Students who have taken admission under the single-window system to merit or sports quota, even if to their first option, can apply for the transfer allotment.

Students can apply for school change, school change along with combination change, or any other combination in the same school within the same district or other district through the ‘Apply for School/Combination Transfer’ portal using the candidate login. Applications can be submitted online from 10 a.m. on Thursday till 4 p.m. on Friday.

After the third supplementary allotment, 19,003 Plus One seats were left in the State. In Malappuram, only 295 seats were left. In contrast, Ernakulam had 2,551 vacant seats, followed by Pathanamthitta with 2,263.

Kozhikode had 491 vacant seats, and Palakkad 633.

