Plus One school/combination transfer allotment: 8,456 seats vacant in Malappuram

As many as 8,456 seats are vacant in Malappuram for school/combination transfer allotment.

These include merit vacancies left after admission according to first supplementary allotment and those in the 120 temporary additional batches sanctioned in the district recently.

In Kasaragod where 18 temporary additional batches were sanctioned by the government, 2,082 seats are vacant.

In Kozhikode and Palakkad districts where too the demand for additional batches is being raised, 1,099 and 1,137 seats are vacant.

In all, 14,777 seats are vacant in the six districts from Palakkad to Kasaragod.

Among the remaining districts, four – Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam – have vacant seats in the range of 2,500 to 2,800.

Students who have got admission in merit quota under the single-window admission can apply online for the transfer allotment till 2 p.m. on July 19. Students can apply for school change in the same district, school change along with combination change; and combination change in the same school through the Apply for School/Combination Transfer link through the Candidate Login.

For details, visit https://hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Vacancies left after school/combination transfer and other details will be published at 1 p.m. on July 22 for the second supplementary allotment.

