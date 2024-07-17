GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plus One school/combination transfer allotment: 8,456 seats vacant in Malappuram

Students can apply online for the transfer allotment till 2 p.m. on July 19

Published - July 17, 2024 08:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 8,456 seats are vacant in Malappuram for school/combination transfer allotment.

These include merit vacancies left after admission according to first supplementary allotment and those in the 120 temporary additional batches sanctioned in the district recently.

In Kasaragod where 18 temporary additional batches were sanctioned by the government, 2,082 seats are vacant.

In Kozhikode and Palakkad districts where too the demand for additional batches is being raised, 1,099 and 1,137 seats are vacant.

In all, 14,777 seats are vacant in the six districts from Palakkad to Kasaragod.

Among the remaining districts, four – Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam – have vacant seats in the range of 2,500 to 2,800.

Students who have got admission in merit quota under the single-window admission can apply online for the transfer allotment till 2 p.m. on July 19. Students can apply for school change in the same district, school change along with combination change; and combination change in the same school through the Apply for School/Combination Transfer link through the Candidate Login.

For details, visit https://hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Vacancies left after school/combination transfer and other details will be published at 1 p.m. on July 22 for the second supplementary allotment.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.