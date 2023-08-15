ADVERTISEMENT

Plus One school/combination transfer admissions from today

August 15, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

District/inter-district school/combination transfer allotment results for Plus One higher secondary admission will be published so as to enable admissions from 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Admissions will continue till 4 p.m. on Thursday. Of the 24,637 applications received till August 11 for seats currently vacant, 24,247 applications that had completed confirmation were considered for allotment.

The results can be checked on Candidate Login’s ‘Transfer Allot Results’ link.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vacancies left after the transfer will be published on August 19. Students who had applied but still could not get admission can apply online for spot admission.

This year’s Plus One admissions will end on August 21 with the spot admission. Special classes will be held for students who secured admission late to make up for lost days. These will be held in evenings and Saturdays.

Plus One classes got under way in July, but with the admission process extending up to this month, students will get an opportunity to cover the portions through these special classes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US