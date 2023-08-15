HamberMenu
Plus One school/combination transfer admissions from today

August 15, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

District/inter-district school/combination transfer allotment results for Plus One higher secondary admission will be published so as to enable admissions from 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Admissions will continue till 4 p.m. on Thursday. Of the 24,637 applications received till August 11 for seats currently vacant, 24,247 applications that had completed confirmation were considered for allotment.

The results can be checked on Candidate Login’s ‘Transfer Allot Results’ link.

Vacancies left after the transfer will be published on August 19. Students who had applied but still could not get admission can apply online for spot admission.

This year’s Plus One admissions will end on August 21 with the spot admission. Special classes will be held for students who secured admission late to make up for lost days. These will be held in evenings and Saturdays.

Plus One classes got under way in July, but with the admission process extending up to this month, students will get an opportunity to cover the portions through these special classes.

