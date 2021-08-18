Plus One public exams from September 6

Thiruvananthapuram

18 August 2021 20:04 IST

A section of students has been demanding cancellation of the exams

The Plus One higher secondary and vocational higher secondary public examinations will be held as scheduled next month.

The higher secondary examinations will be held from September 6 to 16 and the vocational higher secondary examinations from September 7 to 16.

Ahead of the public examinations, model examinations will be held for higher secondary and vocational higher secondary students from August 31 to September 4. These are aimed at familiarising students with the model questions for the year-end examinations.

In the wake of the COVID-19 situation, students can appear for the model examinations at home, under the supervision of their parents. They can download the question paper from the higher secondary portal www.dhsekerala.gov.in at the time specified in the timetable.

Doubts can be cleared from teachers through digital means. Teachers will provide the required support to students. The timetable will be made available on the department website.

Plus One revision classes had been aired on the KITE Victers educational channel. Live phone-in programmes for clearing doubts will also be telecast after Onam. Audio books for students have also been brought out.

A section of students has been demanding the cancellation of the Plus One examinations citing inadequate learning during the past academic year in the wake of online classes. The government has been accused of turning a deaf ear to their complaints of ineffective learning. The fact that there will be no improvement examinations for Plus One has only heightened their anxieties.

The Supreme Court had in June refused to intervene in a petition filed by students to cancel class 11 examinations owing to the pandemic, and asked students to approach the High Court.