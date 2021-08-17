Plus One online application submission from August 24

Thiruvananthapuram

17 August 2021 21:06 IST

Online applications for admission to Plus One higher secondary and vocational higher secondary courses for this academic year can be submitted from August 24.

Details are available on admission.dge.kerala.gov.in

For higher secondary admission, click on the link ‘Click for higher secondary admission’ on the website and submit application. For vocational higher secondary admission, go to the link ‘Click for admission to NSQF courses’ (VHSE) to submit application.

