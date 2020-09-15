Kerala

Plus One online admission option from tomorrow

Students in critical containment zones and those under surveillance for COVID-19 and unable to visit schools to seek Plus One admission before the last date will be given a chance to take admissions online in the candidate log-in from Thursday.

They can upload scanned copies of certificates required for admission on the ‘Online joining’ link in the candidate log-in. Those who have the first option should express readiness for permanent admission and others for temporary or permanent admission.

Principals of the schools allotted should verify the certificates online in the candidate log-in and give permission on its basis. The fee can then be paid through the link ‘fee payment’ and admission taken.

Such students should submit the certificates and fee to the Principals at the earliest date they can make it to schools.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2020 11:30:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/plus-one-online-admission-option-from-tomorrow/article32615228.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story