Plus One online admission option from tomorrow

For those under surveillance and in containment zones

Students in critical containment zones and those under surveillance for COVID-19 and unable to visit schools to seek Plus One admission before the last date will be given a chance to take admissions online in the candidate log-in from Thursday.

They can upload scanned copies of certificates required for admission on the ‘Online joining’ link in the candidate log-in. Those who have the first option should express readiness for permanent admission and others for temporary or permanent admission.

Principals of the schools allotted should verify the certificates online in the candidate log-in and give permission on its basis. The fee can then be paid through the link ‘fee payment’ and admission taken.

Such students should submit the certificates and fee to the Principals at the earliest date they can make it to schools.