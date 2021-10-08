Plus One: Minister seeks to allay concerns

Shifting Plus One higher secondary seats from districts where these are in excess to districts where there is a shortage will be considered, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

Addressing mediapersons on Friday, the Minister said students and parents need not have any concerns as the government would do everything possible to ensure seats for them.

No seat shortage

The Minister said like every year, seats would be vacant this year too. The large number of students with full A+ this year was thrice the usual figure.

There was no seat shortage, though students were not getting admission to the courses they wanted. There were also students who had not got admission to the nearest school, the Minister said.

However, the issue would be looked into and all students eligible who had qualified the SSLC examinations would be accommodated in higher secondary education.

Seats vacant in Kollam

Seats, he said, were vacant in districts such as Pathanamthitta and Kollam, and how these could be utilised in other districts would be explored.

However, not all students may get admission to the course they desired. They should be ready to pursue any course, the Minister said.