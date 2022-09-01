Plus One improvement timetable out

ADVERTISEMENT

The timetable for the Plus One higher secondary/technical/art improvement/supplementary examinations has been published. The examinations will be held from October 25 to 29. The last date for submitting applications for the examinations without fine is September 13. The applications can be submitted with a fine of ₹20 till September 15 and with a fine of ₹600 till September 17. Only those students who have applied for revaluation can register for the examinations without fine within three days of the publications of their results.