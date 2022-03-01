Plus One improvement results out

Last date to apply for revaluation, scrutiny is March 4

Results of the Plus One higher secondary improvement/supplementary examinations held in January have been published on the websites www.dhsekerala.gov.in and www.keralaresults.nic.in.

The last date for submitting applications for revaluation, scrutiny, and obtaining photocopies of answer scripts, along with the fee, is March 4. The applications and fee must be sent to the principal of the school where the candidate registered for the examinations.

Filled forms will not be accepted at the higher secondary directorate. Application forms will be available at schools and on the higher secondary portal.

The Plus One vocational higher secondary improvement results are available on www.keralaresults.nic.in. The last date for submitting applications for revaluation, scrutiny, and obtaining photocopies of answer scripts is March 5. Application formats are available on www.vhsems.kerala.gov.in.

The fee for revaluation for one paper is ₹500, photocopy of answer script ₹300 and scrutiny ₹100.