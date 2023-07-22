Plus One improvement examinations as per usual schedule

July 22, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Plus One higher secondary improvement/supplementary examinations will be held as usual in September-October this year.

The General Education department has taken a decision in this regard. It had earlier decided to conduct the improvement examinations in March along with the Plus One annual examinations.

However, the current Plus Two batch students complained that they were not informed about this when they were appearing for their Plus One public examinations. This led the department to stick to the usual schedule of September-October instead of March this year too. From next year, the improvement examinations will be held along with the Plus One annual examinations in March.

