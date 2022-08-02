Kerala

Plus One: first allotment on August 5

The first allotment in the main phase for admission to Plus One higher secondary courses and the first allotment for sports quota admission will be published at 9 a.m. on August 5.

This is to facilitate admission process to get under way from 11 a.m. It will be completed at 5 p.m. on August 10.  

The trial allotment ended on Monday evening.  


