Plus One: first allotment list today

The first allotment list for Plus One higher secondary admission under the single-window system will be published on Wednesday.

Students can take admissions from 9 a.m. on Thursday. Admissions will go on till October 1 in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol.

Allotment results can be checked out on the General Education Department’s admission gateway admission.dge.kerala.gov.in by clicking on the link ‘Click for higher secondary admission’ and entering the higher secondary admission website, logging in on ‘Candidate Login-SWS’ and clicking on the link ‘First Allot Results.’

Those who get allotments should reach the school where they have got admission on the date and time specified on the allotment letter received from ‘First Allot Results’. They should be accompanied by their parents/guardians and carry the originals of certificates.

Sports quota allotment will also be published on Wednesday.