Plus One: first allotment list on Monday

June 17, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The first allotment list for Plus One higher secondary single-window admission will be published to allow admissions to begin at 11 a.m. on Monday.

Admission as per the first allotment list will continue till Wednesday, a statement from the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education said on Saturday.

Allotment details can be looked up by visiting the General Education department’s admission gateway www.admission.dge.kerala.gov.in, using the ‘Click for Higher Secondary Admission’ link to enter the higher secondary admission website, logging in using the ‘Candidate Login-SWS’ and clicking the ‘First Allot Results’ link.

Those who get allotment should use the allotment letter obtained from the ‘First Allot Results’ link and reach the school to which they have got allotment along with originals of certificates mentioned in a circular published on May 31. The candidates should be accompanied by their parents/guardians.

Those who get first option in the first allotment should remit the fee and take permanent admission. Those who get allotment to other options can take permanent or temporary admission as per their choice. Fee does not have to be remitted in case of temporary admission. Those who take temporary admission can cancel select higher options. Application for this should be given at the school where admission is being taken.

Those who do not take temporary admission despite getting allotment will not be considered for further allotments.

Those who do not get first allotment should wait for the following allotments. Students can check details of the last rank in each category in the schools they have applied.

Students who have secured allotment should reach the schools at the time specified for admission, Director of General Education Shanavas S. said.

Students who are yet to apply can after the third allotment submit applications afresh for supplementary allotment.

Those who furnished wrong details or failed to give final conformation in the main phase can also apply for supplementary allotment.

Sports quota

Sports quota allotment too will be published. These will be available on ‘Sports Results’ link using the ‘Candidate Login-Sports’ on the admission website. Admission will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

VHSE admission

The first allotment for Plus One vocational higher secondary admission will be available on the ‘Higher Secondary (Vocational) Admission’ page on www.admission.dge.kerala.gov.in to facilitate admissions from Monday. Admission can be taken till 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the school to which allotment has been received.