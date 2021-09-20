Plus One exams to be held under strict COVID norms

Exam halls, furniture and school premises to be sanitized before September 22

A meeting convened by General Education Minister V. Sivankutty to review the arrangements for the Plus One examinations beginning on September 24 decided to enforce the COVID-19 protocol strictly.

The examination halls, furniture and school premises would be cleaned and sanitized before September 22 with the involvement of the Health Department, PTAs, voluntary organisations, Fire and Rescue Services and local bodies.

Students would be admitted to the hall only through one entrance where they will subjected to thermal scanning and provided with hand sanitizer. All efforts would be made to ensure that students wear masks and maintain physical distancing on school premises.

Non-teaching staff, PTA members, health workers and SSK employees would be roped in for the purpose. Students would not be allowed to share pens and calculators in the hall.

Protocols

Uniforms would not be mandatory for students taking the exams. The layout of the exam halls would be exhibited at the entrance to make it easy for students to identify their rooms. A notice mentioning the protocols for students inside and outside exam halls would be exhibited. All schools would have to prepare micro-plans to ensure that the protocols are observed.

The meeting directed chief superintendents to provide PPE kits for COVID-positive students and invigilators. They would be required to write the exam in separate halls.

Students with high body temperature and those in quarantine would also have to write the exam in separate halls. Exams would not be held in air conditioned classrooms. Only well-ventilated and well-lit rooms would be used.

Principal Secretary, General education, A.P.M. Mohammed Haneesh; Director K. Jeevan Babu, Higher Secondary Joint Director S.S. Vivekanandan and other officials attended the meeting.