Plus One exams: school in Kasaragod denies charge of forcing students to take TC

In a controversial development, six students, including one from a Scheduled Tribe community, were reportedly coerced by the Principal of St. Jude’s Higher Secondary School, a government-aided institution, at Vellarikundu here to take transfer certificates (TC) after failing in Plus One examinations. The school management and the Principal have been accused of hampering the higher education prospects of underprivileged students.

The issue came to light when Kannan Patlam, a tribal parent from Kinanoor Karinthalam panchayat, lodged a complaint with the Education department. He expressed fear that his son’s education might abruptly end due to the school’s action.

The issue has prompted people’s representatives and concerned citizens to visit the school, demanding explanation from the management. Allegations have surfaced that the school, aiming to boost its success rate, is pressuring parents to withdraw academically weaker students, favouring those who perform better.

The parent’s plight gained public attention through a Facebook post, where he explained his son’s experience and shared a selfie taken outside the school. He alleged that he had taken TC after being advised by the Principal that there was no point in letting his son continue his studies at the school.

He expressed distress, questioning the education authorities’ approach towards nurturing students’ skills rather than focusing solely on exam results. “Authorities, marks obtained in examinations are not the criterion of the learner. To nurture their skills, sometimes it takes time,” he wrote.

In response, Principal K.K. Saju termed the allegations as baseless. He claimed that the students took TC voluntarily, and that there was no pressure from the school. He assured that measures would be taken to support the continuation of their education at Vellarikund school.