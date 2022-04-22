Plus One exams postponed, to be held from June 13 to 30

Arrangements under way for next academic year

Arrangements under way for next academic year

The Plus One examinations have been rescheduled to be held from June 13 to 30. The model examinations will be held from June 2 to 7.

Announcing the schedule here on Friday, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty clarified there would not be a ‘focus area’ that comprised selected portions for the examinations. The Plus One examinations had earlier been scheduled to be held from June 2 to 18.

The government has commenced arrangements for the next academic year. Admissions to Classes 1 to 9 will commence on April 27.

Schools will reopen for the 2022-23 academic year on June 1. The State-level Praveshnotsavam will be held in Thiruvananthapuram. The guidelines that had been prepared while schools reopened after the COVID-19-lock down will remain in force.

Tedtbooks

Mr. Sivankutty said the first-volume textbooks required for the next academic year have been printed and delivered to the district hubs for distribution. As many as 2.84 crore textbooks of 288 titles will be distributed from April 28.

The State-level inauguration of the exercise will be held at Karamana Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram.

As many as 9,58,060 students belonging to 7,077 schools will be provided handloom uniforms. These include 3,712 government and 3,365 government aided schools. An allocation of ₹120 crore had been made for providing uniforms to students. The State-level launch of the uniform distribution will be held in Kozhikode on May 6.

A training programme will be undertaken from the second week to the last week of May to update teachers with modern pedagogical techniques. About 150 members of the SCERT core State resource group have been tasked with preparing the training module. Nearly 1.34 lakh teachers of Classes 1 to 10 will receive training in various phases.

The State-run company KITE will design an online training management system to coordinate the programme.

Co-ed schools

Mr. Sivankutty added the government has received several applications from single-gender schools for adopting co-education.

Asserting the government policy of promoting gender neutrality in schools, he said requests to convert schools as co-education institutions will be favourably considered on the basis of proposals submitted by parents-teachers associations (PTA) of schools along with the recommendation of the respective local bodies.

File adalats will be conducted to reduce the backlog of unresolved applications in offices functioning under the General Education Department.

Following a State-level launch of the programme at the Pareeksha Bhavan here on May 9, adalats will be organised at each district offices, the General Education section at the Secretariat and other centres.