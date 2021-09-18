Plus One exams from September 24

The HSC exams will go on till Oct.18 and the VHSE till Oct.13

The Plus One higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations will get under way on September 24.

The Plus One higher secondary examinations will go on till October 18, while the VHSE examinations will conclude on October 13.

The timetable for the examinations will be available on the portal http://dhsekerala.gov.in

There will be a gap of one to five days between the examinations following requests from students and parents for allowing adequate time for preparation. The examinations will be held in the mornings by adhering to all COVID-19 protocols.

Students who have registered in the private compartmental, re-admission, lateral entry, and private full course categories, and those still to register will appear, for a special examination.

The revised examination timetable has been published in the wake of the Supreme Court on Friday allowing the State to conduct the examinations offline. The court earlier this month had stayed the examinations by terming the COVID-19 situation in the State alarming. The examinations were to begin on September 6. In an affidavit, the State had urged lifting of the stay citing difficulties in conducting the examinations online owing to lack of students’ access to digital devices and connectivity issues.

The General Education Department has also stepped up preparations for conducting the examinations in schools. The Supreme Court had asked the State to take every precaution necessary while holding the examinations.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said sanitisation of schools and classrooms would be taken up again with public participation.

General Education Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish said cleaning of classrooms, toilets, and so in schools had been completed. Disinfection too would be taken up. A high-level meeting with the General Education Minister would be held to decide on further measures in connection with the examinations.

With the examination going ahead, discussions on school reopening have also intensified. The Minister said a decision would be taken after receiving inputs from other departments such as Health and Local Self-government, besides the State expert committee on COVID-19. The Education Department’s recommendations too would be submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Only after discussions with the Chief Minister would a decision be taken, Mr. Sivankutty said.