Plus One exam timetable revised

Thiruvananthapuram

31 August 2021 21:42 IST

Interval increased to give more time for studies

The Plus One higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examination timetables have been revised.

The change in the schedule comes on the directions of Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty to increase the interval between examinations to give more time to students to prepare. The Minister intervened following pleas from students, teachers, and MLAs.

Advertising

Advertising

The higher secondary examinations that were scheduled from September 6 to 16 will now be held from September 6 to 27. The vocational higher secondary examinations from September 7 to 16 will also go on till September 27 now.

There will be gap of two or three days between two examinations as per the revised timetable. Some subjects have even more gap.

Students will get more questions to choose from and write answers to. A question paper with a score of 80 will have questions for 160 marks, a score of 60 will have questions for 120, and so on. They will be able to select the number of question specified in each part. If they attempt more than the number of questions specified, only those for which maximum marks have been awarded will be considered.

The question papers will have enough questions from the portions included in the focus areas published by the State Council of Educational Research and Technology to allow students to score full marks.

The cool-off time has also been increased to 20 minutes so that students get adequate time to go through the more options made available to them.