Plus one exam results declared

Over four lakh students had appeared for the examinations

The results of the higher secondary Plus One and first-year Vocational Higher Secondary examinations held a month ago were published on Saturday.

Over four lakh students had appeared for the examinations that were conducted amid legal hurdles, stringent COVID-19 restrictions, and inclement weather.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, who announced the declaration in a Facebook post, expressed gratitude to students, guardians, teachers and officials for successfully conducting the examinations.

The examinations had initially been scheduled to be held between September 6 and 18, but was later deferred to be conducted from September 24 to October 18 after the Supreme Court had issued an interim stay order on the basis of a petition submitted by a group of students.

While the examinations progressed smoothly for almost the entire schedule, the papers that were scheduled for October 18 had to be postponed October 26 in view of the heavy rains that triggered landslides in various parts. The valuation of the answer scripts were conducted in two phases—from October 20 to 27 and from November 8 to 12. The examination board that met on November 23 granted approval for releasing the results on Saturday.

The deadline provided to students for submitting applications for revaluation, scrutiny and copies (upon payment of ₹500, ₹100 and ₹300 respectively) of answer scripts is December 12.