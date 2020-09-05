Plus One course: trial allotment published

Trial allotment for admission to the higher secondary Plus One course for this year was published here on Saturday.
Allotment was done to 2,21,744 of the total 2,79,966 merit seats under the single window system for admission. The trial allotment indicates the possibilities of allotment as per the options submitted by students.
The first allotment will be held on September 14.
Applicants can check out the trial allotment results by visiting the website www.hscap.kerala.gov.in, logging in through ‘Candidate Login-SWS,’ and clicking on the link ‘Trial Results.’
Those who are yet to create candidate log-in can do so through the link ‘Create Candidate Login-SWS’ and then check out the trial result. For help, they can approach help desks set-up in schools.
The trial allotment list can be looked up till 5 p.m. on September 8. Students can make any corrections in the applications before September 8. They can rearrange the options, add or delete them through the ‘Edit Application’ link before 5 p.m. the same day, and give final confirmation. This is the last chance to make changes in the applications. Submission of wrong information will lead to cancellation of allotment.
