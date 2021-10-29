Plus One classes in Kerala from Nov. 15

Thiruvananthapuram

29 October 2021 20:57 IST

Admission as per supplementary allotment from Nov. 1 to 3

Plus One higher secondary classes in the State will get under way on November 15. Plus One admission according to the first supplementary allotment will be held from November 1 to 3. As many as 94,390 candidates have applied for the supplementary allotment to Plus One courses, a statement from the office of the Minister for General Education said.

Applications for school/combination transfer to the seats increased as per a Cabinet meeting will be held on November 5 and 6. Transfer allotment will be published on November 9. Transfer admission will be completed on November 9 and 10.

Temporary batches

If need be, temporary batches will be allowed and the second supplementary allotment notified on November 17. Applications will be received till November 19. Admission will be completed from November 22 to to 24. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty reiterated that there would be enough seats for those seeking Plus One admission.

Meanwhile, the government has issued an order addressing the shortage of Plus One seats after the main allotment by increasing the number of seats, shifting batches, and arranging temporary batches subject to the condition that there would be no additional burden.

The order also specifies that if the Plus One admission crisis is not addressed through an increase in seats, only then will temporary batches be allowed depending on requirement in government higher secondary schools in districts where there is a shortage.