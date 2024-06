Plus One higher secondary classes for this academic year commenced on Monday.

A total of 3,45,475 classes in the higher secondary and vocational higher secondary sections got under way in 2,076 government, government-aided and unaided higher secondary schools.

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty visited students at the Government Higher Secondary for Girls, Cotton Hill, here.

