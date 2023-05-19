Plus One classes from July 5: Minister

May 19, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Plus One higher secondary classes will likely begin on July 5, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

Addressing mediapersons at the announcement of SSLC results on Friday, the Minister pointed out that last year, Plus One classes could begin only towards the end of August. By advancing the date, students would get additional 50 academic days, he said.

There were 3,60,692 Plus One higher secondary seats available, as well as 33,030 vocational higher secondary seats. As many as 9,990 polytechnic seats and 61,429 ITI seats too were available, taking the total to 4,65,141. Last year, the number of higher secondary seats was 4.28 lakh.

In all, 3.85 lakh students were expected to take higher secondary admission the coming academic year, he said.

The prospectus for Plus One admission was expected to be published next week. About implementing the recommendations of the report submitted by a committee chaired by V. Karhikeyan Nair to study reorganisation of higher secondary batches, Mr. Sivankutty said the panel was set up to study the ground reality of Plus One admission such as where batches without adequate number of students existed or where there was demand for certain subjects.

The State Council of Education Research and Training and some teachers’ organisations too had studied the issue. These would be discussed and only then a decision taken. Taking only some things for implementation immediately this year would be difficult.

Taking decision such as shifting batches without adequate number of students immediately would mean those students were losing an opportunity to study.

“No government action should deny a student their education. Some time will be needed to sort such things.” The Minister said the 81 temporary batches sanctioned last year would continue.

Asked about implementing the recommendations of the committee to limit the size of higher secondary batches to 50, the Minister said the it would be status quo for now.