Plus One classes from August 25

August 03, 2022

State School Arts Festival in Kozhikode in January

Plus One higher secondary classes will get under way on August 25. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty announced the revised admission schedule at a press conference here on Wednesday.

The government had earlier issued a circular that the Plus One classes will begin on August 22.

The first allotment in the main allotment and the first allotment for sports quota admission will be published on Friday so as to facilitate admission from 11 a.m. that day. The first allotment will close at 5 p.m. on August 10.

The second allotment in the main phase will be published on August 15 and admission held on August 16 and 17. The last allotment in the main allotment will be published on August 22 and admission completed on August 24. As per the earlier schedule, the three-phase main allotment was to be completed on August 20.

On the issue of many students not being considered for first allotment in the wake of the government decision to appeal against a High Court verdict cancelling 10% community quota seats and merging these with open seats, Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. said students’ opportunities would not be affected.

The government would be able to take a decision only when the court gave a final decision on the matter. That would decide if the 10% seats would be available in the general or community category. Till then, those seats would be set aside.

Mr. Sivankutty said a decision on the issue was likely this week.

Kozhikode will host the State School Arts Festival from January 3 to 7 next year. The Special School Arts Festival will be held in Kottayam in October and the State School Science Festival in Ernakulam in November.

The State capital will host the State School Athletic Meet in November.

To frame special rules for completing the merger of higher secondary and high school sections as per the recommendations of the M.A. Khader Committee, a core committee attached to SIEMAT-Kerala will give its directives. Once the second part of the Khader Committee report is submitted, steps will be taken on it without delay.

General Education Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish said they were expecting that the second-part recommendations by December 31. As far as the structural changes down to the grassroots level, the recommendations would be examined and detailed discussions held.

Students should not use mobile phones on school campuses or inside classrooms, the Minister said.

The earlier no-mobile policy had to change during COVID-19 when classes were held online. However, excessive phone use beyond academics was leading to health problems and behavioural changes. Hence, the government decision to disallow mobile phones. Teachers and parents should also pay close attention to ensure that phone use was limited, he said.