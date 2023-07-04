Plus One classes begin on Wednesday

July 04, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Plus One higher secondary classes for this academic year will begin on Wednesday.

As many as 2,63,688 students have taken admission to merit seats; 3,574 to sports quota; 18,901 to community quota; 18,735 to management quota; and 11,309 to unaided quota.

In all, 3,16,772 students, including 565 students who have to furnish admission details for merit seats, have taken higher secondary admission, a statement from the office of Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said on Tuesday.

As many as 22,145 students have taken vocational higher secondary admission.

Applications for seats vacant for supplementary allotment can be submitted from July 8 to 12, the statement said.

The Minister will visit Karthika Thirunal Government and Vocational Higher Secondary School, Manacaud, Thiruvananthapuram, at 9.30 a.m. on Wednesday and interact with the students.

In districts where the Collectors have declared a holiday in the wake of heavy rain, Plus One students need not come to school.

