Plus One applications from today

Last date for submitting applications is July 18

Applications for Plus One single-window higher secondary admission to government and aided schools can be submitted online from Monday.

The last date for submitting applications is July 18. On the admission website gateway www.admission.dge.kerala.gov.in, go to ‘Click for higher secondary admission’ and on the higher secondary admission website click on ‘Create candidate login-SWS’ to create candidate login.

Students can seek admission to schools in more than one district through separate forms.

The main allotment of three rounds will be followed by supplementary allotment to fill vacant seats. Trial allotment will be held on July 21, and the first allotment on July 27. The main allotment will conclude on August 11, and the classes for Plus One students will begin on August 17. Supplementary allotment will be held from August 23. The entire admission process will conclude by September 30.

This year, the number of Plus One seats has increased by 56,935 to 4,18,242 following marginal seat increase and sanction of 81 temporary batches.

Of the 4,18,242 seats available, admission will be done on merit basis under the single-window admission to 2,87,133 seats. As many as 37,918 seats are available in aided schools’ management quota and 31,244 in community quota. The number of seats in unaided schools is 54,542 and that in sports quota is 7,405.

The number of seats in the government sector is 1,74,110 and that in aided schools is 1,89,590.