Plus One applications can be submitted online from June 2

May 25, 2023

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Thursday announced the schedule for Plus One higher secondary and vocational higher secondary admission.

Applications can be submitted online from June 2 to 9. Trial allotment will be held on June 13. The first allotment will be held on June 19. The last allotment in the main allotment phase will be held on July 1. After

the three allotments in the main phase, Plus One classes will get under way on July 5. After the main phase of allotment, applications will be invited for supplementary allotment will be held to fill remaining seats, and the admission process will conclude on August 4, the Minister said.

This schedule would give Plus One students the benefit of nearly 45 additional academic days, the Minister said.

On whether the government decision to sanction marginal seat increase of up to 30% and continue the 81 temporary batches sanctioned last year will help bridge the gap in seat availability and demand, the Minister said the first Cabinet to meet after the SSLC results were declared announced the seat increase.

This reflected the government’s efforts to address shortage of seats. “Steps will be taken to make sure that all students seeking Plus One admission get it. There is no need for any apprehension,” he said.

Classroom strength

The Minister denied that students would be put to hardship if more than the 50 required for a batch to be sanctioned were packed in a classroom in the wake of marginal increase of 20% and 30%.

“The student number may increase from 50 to 60 in a class. This is nothing new in Kerala. No practical difficulties have been experienced by any student till now.”

Asked about a permanent solution to the problem of seat shortage in some districts instead of giving approval to marginal seat increase, the Minister said, “At present, the focus is on ensuring education of students and making arrangements for maximum number of Plus One applicants to get seats. Having fewer students in a classroom is not easy in the current situation. If any problem arises at any stage, the government will intervene and find a solution.”

