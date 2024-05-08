Plus One application submission from May 16

Applications for Plus One higher secondary admission can be submitted online from May 16 to 25.

The single-window admission schedule is as follows: trial allotment: May 29; first allotment: June 5; second allotment: June 12; and third allotment: June 19.

Plus One classes will begin on June 24 after the majority of the seats through the three allotments in the main allotment are filled. The classes will begin on July 5, at least 10 days ahead of the date they got under way last year.

After the main allotment, fresh applications will be called for the supplementary allotment to fill the remaining seats and the admission process will close on July 31.

A few changes are being introduced in this year’s Plus One admission process. This year, if the weighted grade point average for admission of two candidates is equal, academic merit will be given priority.

Admission to the 14 model residential higher secondary schools under the Scheduled Tribe Development department will be held through the single-window admission system.

A single application will be received online for these schools and admission taken through the allotment process as per the above schedule.

A marginal seat increase of 30% in all government schools in Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts and a 20% increase in aided schools in these districts will be allowed, Besides this, a 10% seat increase will be allowed to aided schools that raise this demand.

A 20% marginal seat increase will be allowed in government and aided higher secondary schools in Kollam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts, as also in Ambalappuzha and Cherthala taluks of Alappuzha district. There will be no marginal seat increase in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki.

Eighty-one batches, including 77 batches temporarily sanctioned in the 2022-23 academic year and four batches that were shifted and 97 batches that were temporarily sanctioned in 2023-24, will continue this year.

In all, 61,759 seats will be available through marginal seat increase and 11,965 seats through batch shifting, taking the total to 73,724 seats. There are 4,33,231 higher secondary seats available in the State, and 33,030 vocational higher secondary seats, taking the total number of Plus One seats to 4,66,261.

Besides these, 61,429 ITI seats and 9,990 polytechnic seats are also available for higher education, taking the total number of seats available for higher education to 5,37,680.

