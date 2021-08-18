Plus One allotment date finalised

The Plus One higher secondary and vocational higher secondary first phase allotment date has been finalised.

Students can submit applications for admission to both the streams from August 24. The last date for submitting applications is September 3. The trial allotment list will be published on September 7 and the first allotment on September 13.

As many as 4.19 lakh students had passed the SSLC examinations this year. As many as 3.61 lakh Plus One seats are available in 2,078 schools.

The government has also announced a 20% increase in seats in districts from Palakkad to Kasaragod and 10% in those from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur. It also sanctioned transfer of batches that were sanctioned in 2014, but did not meet the criteria in successive years to be shifted to government schools in the Malabar region where many districts face seat shortage.