Plus One admissions in Kerala: Prospects of CBSE, ICSE students uncertain

Last date for applications is July 18; Sivankutty writes to Union Minister

Last date for applications is July 18; Sivankutty writes to Union Minister

With only three more days left for the last date to apply for Plus One single-window higher secondary admission, the prospects of CBSE/ICSE students looking to shift to the State stream remain uncertain.

The SSLC results were announced on June 15, and the online submission of applications for Plus One admission began on July 11. However, there is no clarity on when the Class X CBSE/ICSE results will be declared. As per reports, the results could be out only by the last week of the month, though some school authorities say these are expected by July 20.

It is feared that if the results are not published before the application window for Plus One admission closes on July 18, these students will not be able to apply in the main phase of the allotment.

Trial allotment for Plus One admission will be held on July 21, the first allotment on July 27, and the last allotment in the main phase will be on August 11. The government intends to begin Plus One classes on August 17.

General Education Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish said the State government had conducted examinations and announced the results on time, and it would not allow the Plus One classes to be delayed.

As it had a commitment to both students studying in CBSE or ICSE streams and those in the State syllabus, it would explore the possibility of allowing CBSE/ICSE students a window of opportunity to apply even if their results were delayed.

Meanwhile, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urging him to take steps to publish the Class X board examination results immediately.

The Minister said Kerala had delayed the admission process considering CBSE and ICSE students, but their results were being delayed indefinitely. The State had hence been forced to commence admissions for Plus One. This could cause hardship to CBSE and ICSE students who planned to shift to the State stream as they would be considered only in the supplementary phase of allotment.

The CBSE School Managements’ Association said they had written to the Central Board of Secondary Education and had come to know that an amalgamation of Term 1 and 2 results had led to the delay. The results would be announced in a few days.

It is estimated that nearly 35,000 students from the CBSE and ICSE streams migrate to the State’s higher secondary course each year.