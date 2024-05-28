GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plus One admission: trial allotment published

Published - May 28, 2024 11:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Trial allotment for Plus One single-window admission has been published.

Results can be viewed by visiting the admission gateway www.admission.dge.kerala.gov.in and through the link ‘Click for Higher Secondary Admission’ entering the higher secondary admission, logging in through Candidate Login-SWS and clicking on the link ‘Trial Results.’

SSLC revaluation results have not been considered for trial allotment. Any change in grades after revaluation will be considered for the first allotment on June 5. Trial allotment can be viewed till May 31 evening. Any changes or inclusions in the applications should be done through the link Edit Application and final confirmation given by May 31 evening. Changes will not be allowed after this.

SSLC (Hearing Impaired) and THSLC applicants should include grace marks during the chance available for making corrections after publication of trial allotment.

