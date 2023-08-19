HamberMenu
Plus One: admission to vacant seats on Monday

August 19, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Students yet to get Plus One higher secondary admission despite applying for various allotments can apply online for admission to vacancies published on the admission website on Saturday morning till 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The applications will be considered centrally and a rank-list published on the admission website at 9 a.m. on Monday. Students should find out from the rank-list the school/course to which they are most likely to get admission to and report for admission from 10 a.m. that day till before 12 noon.

They should bring along the two-page ‘Candidate’s Rank’ report available from the website, eligibility certificate, transfer certificate, character certificate, and originals to testify to details mentioned in the application for getting bonus points, a statement here on Saturday said.

