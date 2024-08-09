Plus One: admission to vacant seats on August 9

Rank-list for admission to Plus One higher secondary seats that are vacant will be published at 9 a.m. on August 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students should decide on school/course they want to take admission to from the rank list and report for admission from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Admission to vacant seats in model residential schools would also be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on the basis of the rank list that will be published on the website.

Students who had not got allotment till now despite applying for various merit quota allotments or were unable to submit applications had been given time till 4 p.m. on Thursday for applying to vacant seats. The rank list would be prepared on merit basis by considering valid applications.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.