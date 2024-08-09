GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plus One: admission to vacant seats on August 9

Updated - August 09, 2024 12:42 am IST

Published - August 09, 2024 12:41 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Rank-list for admission to Plus One higher secondary seats that are vacant will be published at 9 a.m. on August 9.

Students should decide on school/course they want to take admission to from the rank list and report for admission from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Admission to vacant seats in model residential schools would also be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on the basis of the rank list that will be published on the website.

Students who had not got allotment till now despite applying for various merit quota allotments or were unable to submit applications had been given time till 4 p.m. on Thursday for applying to vacant seats. The rank list would be prepared on merit basis by considering valid applications.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.