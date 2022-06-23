Plus One admission: swimming test to earn bonus points

Events to be held in late June and early July

The Kannur District Sports Council is conducting swimming tests at two places to issue bonus points to students who are proficient in swimming for Plus One admission in the academic year 2022-2023.

The swimming test will be held on June 30, July 1, 4, and 5 at the Kannur University swimming pool at Mangattuparamba and on June 30, July 1, 2, and 3 at the Pinarayi swimming pool.

Students who have passed Standard X should appear for the test along with their Aadhaar cards and a copy of their SSLC certificates or mark lists. Participants in district and State championships; southern region and national championships organised by the Swimming Federation of India, and participants in sub-district, revenue, zonal, State and national school competitions must present swimming certificates.

For details, call 9562207811.