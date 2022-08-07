Plus One admission: SSLC book enough

It is enough to produce the SSLC book instead of community certificate for Plus One higher secondary admission, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

The directive comes in the wake of heavy rainfall in the State. It was issued as government officials, including village officers, have more work owing to the inclement weather and applicants too are encountering problems in reaching the offices to get the certificate, the Minister said.

Students who have passed out from the CBSE stream can self-attest and get the document attested by a gazetted officer for submission. Transfer certificate too can be produced. The community certificate has to be produced at a later date.