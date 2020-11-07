Plus One admission: second supplementary allotment results tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram

07 November 2020

Results of the second supplementary allotment for Plus One admission will be published on Monday.

Of the 40,620 applications received for 13,058 vacant seats in the second supplementary allotment, 36,354 were considered. As many as 1,175 students who had received admission under various quota after applying for the supplementary allotment and 3,091 applications that did not have options or were not eligible for other reasons were not considered for the allotment.

Admission as per the allotment will be held from Monday to Tuesday. Allotment details will be available on the link Supplementary Allot Results in the candidate log-in on the website www.hscap.kerala.gov.in

Vacancies remaining after the second supplementary allotment will be published on November 12. Students who are yet to get admission despite applying for various allotments can apply for these vacancies the same day. Those who have secured admission will not be able to apply.