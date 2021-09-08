Plus One admission: Over 4.64 lakh applications submitted

More than 4.64 lakh students have submitted applications for admission to Plus One higher secondary courses under the single-window system.

Wednesday was the last date for submission of applications for Plus One higher secondary and vocational higher secondary courses.

Of the total applicants, 4.2 lakh are students who have cleared the SSLC examinations, while more than 30,000 are from the CBSE stream, 3,300 from ICSE, and more than 9,100 from other streams.

The maximum number of applicants is from Malappuram – more than 77,600.

The total number of applicants this year is nearly 12,000 less than the number last year.

The General Education Department recently directed Principals of government and aided higher secondary school to log in to the admission gateway portal and verify details such as school type such as government or aided general or backward or minority, combinations available in school and seats as per category that are needed seat allotment.

It recently converted community quota seats in 11 aided higher secondary schools to merit quota on the applications of Principals/managers.

Management merit quota seats in 29 schools where disputes over management ownership or court cases are on will also be considered general merit seats for admission. These schools are in 10 districts.

Trial allotment will be held on September 13. The first allotment will be on September 22. Admissions will begin on September 23. Main allotment will conclude on October 18.